Utah to host statewide virtual job fair Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY,Utah will host a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday.
According to a news release, the fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will have up 100 to Utah employers who are looking to hire locally in virtual attendance.
Those who are interested in attending the fair should first log in or register as a job seeker on jobs.utah.gov, and click the virtual job fair link at the top of the job seeker homepage.
Anyone who needs assistance finding a job can click here for more information.
