Utah to fly flags at half-staff at state facilities to honor COVID-19 victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a proclamation from President Joe Biden,Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered that all American flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff to honor the 500,000 American lives lost due to COVID-19.

“This week we join all Americans in mourning those we’ve lost to COVID-19, including the

1,853 Utahns who have died,” Gov Cox said in a news release. “May God bless their loved ones and all of us withcomfort and healing at this difficult time.”

All American flags at Utah state facilities will be lowered to half-staff through Friday Feb. 26.

President Biden’s proclamation in its entirety can be found below:

REMEMBERING THE 500,000 AMERICANS LOST TO COVID-19

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000

Americans have now died from the virus. That is more Americans who have died in a single yea

of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this

solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation,

must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat

this pandemic.

In their memory, the First Lady and I will be joined by the Vice President and the Second

Gentleman for a moment of silence at the White House this evening. I ask all Americans to join

us as we remember the more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans lost to COVID-19 and to

observe a moment of silence at sunset. I also hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the

Constitution and laws of the United States, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at

half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and

naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia

and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset February 26, 2021

I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States

embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities

and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-second day of February, in

the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of

America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR