Utah to extend extra bump in food stamp benefits through June

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services said on Thursday they will extend the additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through June.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act program was previously only available in April and May 2020.

RELATED: Some Utah food stamp recipients will get extra bump in benefits

“Throughout this pandemic, there are many Utah families continuing to feel additional financial burdens from loss of employment or reduced hours,” said Jon Pierpont, executive director of Workforce Services. “By extending this federal program and the available benefits for those eligible, we hope to help ease the burden of access to food for some of Utah’s most vulnerable families and individuals.”

Utah’s eligibility for this program required a state of emergency declaration from the Governor.

Eligibility for SNAP benefits has not changed. Individuals in need of food assistance can apply online at jobs.utah.gov/mycase.