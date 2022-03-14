UTAH (ABC4) – A local student created a nonprofit organization last year, hoping to get the message out to others that they matter.

On Friday, he shared a touching video on Instagram, highlighting the impact of teen suicide.



“This is the fight that we have to fight. You have to start now and don’t wait for tragedy to strike,” he says in the video.



Smith Alley, a Bountiful High School senior, travels across the United States to speak to schools about the importance of mental health.

“In eighth grade, I made a plan to take my life and then when I was able to pivot in my life and find hope, I wanted to help other people,” said Alley.



He built the organization a little over a year ago, called Live Life Bigger to teach kids about mental health awareness and the harmful effects of social media and cyberbullying.



Alley speaks at schools nationwide spreading hope, but he’s also focused on helping here at home, and he’s not alone.



The organization has a total of 26 volunteers, with 15 teenagers making up the teenage team. They meet weekly to work on events and projects focused on uplifting others.



“I’ve struggled with a lot of anxiety and depression in my life,” said Jake Fankhauser, media producer and volunteer on the teen team. “It’s been something that has helped me with that — to feel like I’m making a difference.”



“There’s just something I think is so powerful about putting ourselves into a place where we are able to give that love to other people,” said Bella Turner, a volunteer with the teen team.

They are planning a teen-driven suicide prevention concert called “You Are Gold” where there will be mental health resources, licensed therapists and live music. It will take place on June 11th at the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Also coming soon, a “love rally” up at the state capitol on March 26. All these events to bring hope to a heavy topic.

“This is the generation that’s gonna change the world, this is the generation that’s gonna have that impact and if we’re going to turn things around, if we’re gonna flip the script and start filling the world with love instead of hate, this is the generation to do it,” said Alley.



He ends his Instagram video with a powerful message.



“You are loved and you are worthy and you deserve to be on this earth no matter what anyone or anything makes you think. You deserve that,” he said.



Recently, Live Life Bigger created a GoFundMe to raise funds for the “You Are Gold” concert.

