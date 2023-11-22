PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two Utah teens competing together in the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating National Ice Dance Final have earned plenty of recognition after they took the Intermediate gold medal last week in Minnesota.

Chase Rohner, 15, from Park City, and Noelle Thackeray, 13, from Murray, have been ice skating since age two and three, but have only been competing together for about a year.

According to a press release on the announced win, the team was developed when Chris Obzansky, an experienced Team USA/international Ice Dancer, saw Thackeray practicing and asked her to try out with Rohner. The pairing was reportedly an instant match, even though Thackeray had no previous experience in ice dancing.

“Noelle and Chase have a great work ethic. They are ambitious and talented, and I am immensely proud of them,” said Obzansky in the release. “They are having fun and we are focused on the future.”

Thackeray, who attends Hillcrest Junior High School, is also an accomplished competitor in Singles and spends time off the ice as a ballerina, pianist, violinist, and writer.

Rohner, who attends Park City High School, is a member of its wrestling team, on top of being an adept ice dancer. Reportedly born as a 28-week premature triplet with medical complications, his triplet siblings won their respective national competitions in 2021.

Together they’ve earned a spot on the 2024 National Development Team as well as an invitation to the 2024 High Performance National Development Camp in Ohio this coming January. In addition, this recent win qualifies the athletes to advance to the U.S. Ice Dance Finals/Sectional Singles.