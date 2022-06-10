MOBILE, Ala. (ABC4) – A Utah teen will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23, 24, and 25.

Isabel Hallows, of Salina, is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

Hallows is a 2022 graduate of North Sevier High School.

The national finals competition will include five categories of evaluation which include: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression.

During her two weeks in Mobile, Hallows will participate in team-building activities, complete community service projects, and interact with the Gulf Coast community through several events. She will also “engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.”

If Hallows gets selected as the program’s overall winner, she will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.

This program is designed to help combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school dropout rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service.