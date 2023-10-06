SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old teen has been missing for three weeks and now law enforcement is urgently asking for the public’s help in finding her.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jocelyn Williams, 16, has been missing from her Syracuse home since Sept. 11, 2023. Authorities say they “strongly believe” she is staying somewhere in Farmington.

Jocelyn Williams (Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

She has been described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts or about her disappearance is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Utah Syracuse Police Department at 1-801-451-4151.

The NCMEC said Williams is also being featured on Ring’s Neighbors app, which they have a partnership with. Through the app, the NCMEC can raise awareness of missing children by reaching millions of users and providing real-time assistance in locating missing children to safely bring them home.