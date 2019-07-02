Utah teen missing for 27 days, mother holding out hope

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s day 27 for a missing Utah teenager. Her mother is holding out hope that she’s alive and doing OK.

“It’s breaking my heart,” Yahvel Murphy told ABC4 News, while holding back tears.

Countless emotions have been going through her head since her daughter Elizabeth “Lizzy” Davis ran away on June 4.

Murphy says her 16-year-old daughter ran away from the South Jordan area.

“We haven’t heard anything. There’s been no tips coming in. Nobody knows nothing.”

The mother of three says her daughter frequents Fashion Place Mall in Murray and Sunset Coffee in Sandy. She has searched those places and others and there’s still no sign of Lizzy.

“It’s the most heart-wrenching experience that I’ve ever had to go through and I just want to know that she’s alive,” said Murphy.

She says while holding out hope, the “worst possible scenarios” are playing into her mind, including her daughter becoming a victim of sex trafficking.

“Kids just don’t disappear like that,” explained Mark Birch.

Birch is a private investigator with the St. Anthony Project.

“I’ve seen what happens when you’re out there on your own, especially these young girls, these young ladies. They are falling prey to people who are looking for the needy child. They give them food, they give them support, and then they draw them into a lifestyle that involves drugs and sex and behaviors that are just going to ruin these children.”

He says in some cases the consequences can be deadly.

“With the recent news of missing people ending up deceased and the heartache that those families must be going through, everybody that has a missing daughter right now is just aching inside to find out of their child is alive,” Birch said.

“This is the kind of thing you read about or you see on the news. You don’t live this life. Not Lizzy. Not my Lizzy.”

If you see Lizzy, immediately call the St. Anthony Project Missing Persons Hotline (385) 437-3900 to report.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking call the National Human Trafficking Hotline (888) 373-7888. The resource is free and confidential 24/7.

For trafficking resources, click here.