UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah teenager has died following an incident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. on May 14, park rangers responded to reports of a 13-year-old who had become trapped underneath the sand just outside the campground area.

Officials believe the teen, identified as Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara, Utah, was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune when the tunnel “unexpectedly collapsed with him inside.”

A witness then contacted state park staff, who immediately began efforts to locate Spendlove.

A State Park ranger and deputies with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

Around 5:53 p.m., crews found Spendlove 6-and-a-half feet below the sand. First responders performed CPR on the teen before he was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Tragically, Spendlove was pronounced dead on Sunday.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Ian Spendlove’s friends and family impacted by this tragedy. The incident remains under investigation,” a press release states.

Utah State Park officials are reminding everyone recreating in Utah’s outdoors to remember the following tips: