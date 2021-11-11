Utah teen joins country singer at CMA Awards

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A bond between a Utah teenager tragically injured by a drunk driver while riding in a car with three friends and a country music star continued, with the pair attending the CMA Awards Wednesday.

In 2020, Sarah Frei of Syracuse was traveling with her friends in Logan Canyon when they were hit by a 45-year-old drunk driver, who was later found to be four times over the legal limit. Two of the teens suffered minor injuries, another broke her femur, and Frei had both of her legs amputated above her knees.

Frei hasn’t let her injuries stop her. She has documented her road to recovery on her Instagram account, @strong.like.sarah. Her resilience has captured the nation’s attention, especially after country singer Russell Dickerson – who happens to be Sarah’s favorite artist – helped to answer one of the first questions she asked after waking up from surgery: “Will I ever be able to drive again?”

Dickerson teamed up with Chevrolet to surprise Sarah with a handicap-accessible 2021 Chevrolet Traverse shortly before Christmas 2020. You can watch the surprise here. Chevrolet and Dickerson partnered again this fall to bring Sarah to the CMA Awards, which aired Wednesday night on ABC.

Sarah got to join Dickerson on the red carpet and on stage.

Sarah captured highlights of the night on her Instagram.