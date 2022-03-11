SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah State Board of Education has officially announced the names of the five Utah finalists being considered for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

2022 Utah Elementary Mathematics Finalists

Quinn Braden, Meadow Elementary School, Alpine District

Stacy Stoker, Red Cliffs Elementary School, Juab School District

Cheri Weske, Diamond Ridge Elementary School, Granite District

2022 Utah Elementary Science Finalists

Ashley Hare, Edison Elementary School, Salt Lake City School District

Lanette (Stephens) Searle, Municipal Elementary School, Weber School District

The PAEMST is a world-renowned award presented by the U.S. government that specifically recognizes the most outstanding K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science teachers.

The 2022 PAEMST finalists will be reviewed by a national selection committee before the White House announces the awardees around the summer or fall of 2022.

Two of these five Utah finalists will be selected as the 2022 Utah PAEMST recipients. From there, they will be presented with a certificate signed by President Biden, a paid trip for two to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and a $10,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.