Utah teachers can now apply for up to $1000 in funding for classroom resources

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Board of Education will now be donating $1000 in federal relief funding to qualifying K-12 public school teacher projects.

The board will be giving up to $1,000 to Utah educators’ projects requesting classroom resources to support students. The effort comes as a response to COVID-19.

Teachers will be able to use DonorsChoose to apply for funding, and will receive money shortly after approval.

Here’s how to qualify: