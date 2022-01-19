Utah teachers can now apply for up to $1000 in funding for classroom resources

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Board of Education will now be donating $1000 in federal relief funding to qualifying K-12 public school teacher projects.
The board will be giving up to $1,000 to Utah educators’ projects requesting classroom resources to support students. The effort comes as a response to COVID-19.
Teachers will be able to use DonorsChoose to apply for funding, and will receive money shortly after approval.
Here’s how to qualify:
- Teach PreK-12 in a Utah public school.
- Register at DonorsChoose.org/teachers if you don’t already have a DonorsChoose account.
- Create a new project on or after January 18th, 2022.
- On the “HI” page while creating your project, enter the campaign code “UTAH” by clicking “Apply a campaign code.”