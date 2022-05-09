LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi teacher is on paid administrative leave while the Renaissance Academy investigates over a video posted on Tik Tok.

The video shows it was posted by username @miss_hall_. The woman appears to be Jenna Hall, a 4th grade teacher at Renaissance Academy. In the video she shares a conversation she had with LGBTQIA+ students afterschool saying in part, her students learned she is queer and she’s become a safe space for them.

In the video the woman says during a game of “Guess Who?”, instead of asking the typical questions, the students asked about sexual orientation saying “Which one of these characters is a lesbian baddie that’s going to come over and make you dinner?”

“To assume that talking about making dinner with her children in a different dynamic than what they’ve seen in their own homes would be harmful is silly,” said Co-CEO of Utah Pride Center, Jessica Dummar.

Dummar said punishing Hall is a double standard.

“I think parents across Utah, when we see things like this, you can’t help but feel a little bit violated,” said Public Relations Director for Utah Parents United, Corinne Johnson.

Johnson said these conversations should be had at home, not at school.

“That is a parent’s domain values, attitudes and beliefs of their children to be shaped by parents. And these topics, they do stray into the realm of religion,” said Johnson.

But Dummar said this isn’t a conversation about religion or sexuality.

“I think that if you can stand up and say, ‘Hi, my name is this, and I have a spouse that has a different gender.’ Then it’s completely for them to say, ‘I have a boyfriend or a girlfriend, that’s my same gender or a husband or a wife that is my same gender.’ It isn’t sexuality, its identity,” said Dummar.

Renaissance Academy released the following statement

“Late Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022, we became aware of a concerning video posted to social media by one of our teachers.

In the video, the teacher described several inappropriate conversations with former students. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.

Our teachers are expected to comport themselves with the highest degree of professionalism. Behavior that is unprofessional, in violation of state code, or that violates the trust placed in us by the families of Renaissance Academy will not be tolerated.”

Renaissance Academy said the investigation should take 3 days to complete. During that time, the teacher is on paid administrative leave.