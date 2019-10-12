Utah teacher charged with unlawful sexual activity with minor

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake County teacher arrested on suspicion of an inappropriate relationship with minor was formally charged.

Jeffery Luke Zawalski, 36, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy who he met online.

According to court documents, between May 2019 and September 13, 2019, the victim and Zawalksi would meet at a church near the teenager’s house or an abandoned parking lot to engage in sexual activity.

Documents state when Zawalksi was interviewed by police, he admitted to meeting the teen online and that he knew the boy was 15 years old.

Prosecutors also allege the exchange of erotic videos and photos between the Zawalksi and the teen.

Zawalski, a band teacher at Evergreen Junior High within the Granite School District, was first booked in the Salt Lake County Jail back in September. He was placed on leave immediately following his arrest.

Zawalski now faces 16 felony charges including five counts of sodomy, eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor, and one count of criminal solicitation.

