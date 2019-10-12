Utah teacher charged with unlawful sexual activity with minor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake County teacher arrested on suspicion of an inappropriate relationship with minor was formally charged.

Jeffery Luke Zawalski, 36, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy who he met online.

According to court documents, between May 2019 and September 13, 2019, the victim and Zawalksi would meet at a church near the teenager’s house or an abandoned parking lot to engage in sexual activity.  

Documents state when Zawalksi was interviewed by police, he admitted to meeting the teen online and that he knew the boy was 15 years old.

Prosecutors also allege the exchange of erotic videos and photos between the Zawalksi and the teen.

Zawalski, a band teacher at Evergreen Junior High within the Granite School District, was first booked in the Salt Lake County Jail back in September. He was placed on leave immediately following his arrest.

Zawalski now faces 16 felony charges including five counts of sodomy, eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor, and one count of criminal solicitation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University"

Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in Antioch charged with disorderly conduct"

Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman caught dancing on moving car in Antioch"

Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stolen goods in $1.2 million pawn shop scheme returned to Home Depot"

Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zion's summer visitation record may be due to more accurate counting, park officials say"

Negotiators convince man to exit Millcreek home, ending brief standoff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negotiators convince man to exit Millcreek home, ending brief standoff"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories