Utah Symphony to perform at Zion National Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s an iconic pairing of two Utah legends — The Utah Symphony will be performing at Zion National Park this summer.

Inspired by the unparalleled beauty of southwestern Utah landscapes, the Utah Symphony will be performing Messiaen’s “From the Canyons to the Stars,” a piece inspired by the majestic landscapes of Utah including Cedar Breaks, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Park.

Music Director Thierry Fischer will present the performances in their entirety on June 2, 2022, at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater. The performance will also celebrate Messiaen’s 113th birthday.

“It will be incredibly unique to hear Messiaen’s music performed in one of the locations that inspired it—and by musicians who live in, know, and love the natural beauty of Utah,” says Fischer. “This is a monumental work that is rarely performed, and the breathtaking setting of Zion National Park will make it an unparalleled experience.”

Back in August, the orchestra performed at five outdoor locations in rural Utah including Bryce Canyon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10. All event information can be found here.