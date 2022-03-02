DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Symphony is putting on a music festival in Deer Valley this year, which will host orchestral music at the Wasatch Range in Park City.

The 18th Annual Deer Valley Music Festival will be a six-week summer concert series, running from July 1 through August 6, featuring a diverse musical lineup.

The orchestra will feature Guster, Kristin Chenoweth, Stewart Copeland (the legendary drummer from The Police), and The Hot Sardines.

The music will be showcasing the versatility of Utah Symphony musicians as they perform music ranging from classical to alternative rock.

Utah Symphony and Utah Opera President & CEO Steve Brosvik states, “We are thrilled to invite everyone in our community and Park City visitors for unparalleled concert experiences in the natural beauty of Deer Valley Resort, our summer home of nearly two decades, and to St. Mary’s Church for beloved repertoire in an intimate setting.”

Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley® Music Festival are on sale now. Single-concert tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at noon, and can be purchased at deervalleymusicfestival.org and through ArtTix outlets.

Lodging packages including tickets to performances are available through lodging partners starting in May, information available at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

