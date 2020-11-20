Utah Symphony safely returns to the stage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Symphony returns to performing at Abravanel Hall in a new and safe way.

As our world changed with the pandemic last spring, the Utah Symphony went quiet. In September, they returned with rigorous new standards to keep each other safe. This includes wearing a mask and social distancing. While this presents challenges, it has created a safe way to continue with the music.

Now they are performing with their new normal. This reunion is especially meaningful for each member of the Symphony.

Julie Edwards plays the Viola. She explained the personal fulfillment of returning to the stage. She said, “For me, ensemble playing is really, the apex of who I am. Without it – I was really missing a huge part of me.”

This weekend they are performing with the legendary Pinchas Zuckerman. The musician has not performed since the spring, so this is a very special opportunity.

Zuckerman explained when he first began practicing, “I couldn’t stop smiling inside. And I stopped and I said – I don’t think you know, I’ve been smiling the whole time and they said yes – we have too!”

This return to the stage is also allowing a return to what music used to be like. Zuckerman said, “It brings us back to what the value system is all about and these notes that we play, some of them are 400 years old and how wonderful is that.”

There are a few tickets available to this weekend’s shows, but you can also access On-Demand performances on the Symphony’s website.

