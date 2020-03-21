Utah Supreme Court issues new order amid COVID -19 concerns

A US flag is held by a marcher in front of trhe Supreme during the March for Life on January 24, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.The march marks the 38th anniversary of Roe v. Wade (officially Jan. 22), a landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. AFP PHOTO / Tim Sloan (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant issued an updated Administrative Order Saturday in response to recent orders by Governor Gary R. Herbert and county health departments on the coronavirus crisis.

The new Administrative Order according to the courts, gives further guidance to Utah judges and court staff in the interest of protecting the public’s health and safety during rapidly changing circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the updated Administrative Order, courts are asked to create alternate work schedules, permit or require telework, and cancel in-person meetings and conferences, or conduct them remotely when possible.

In addition to the plan, the courts have issued that the coronavirus response team must help each court implement measures that will continue the mission-critical work of the judiciary while also protecting members of the judiciary and the general public.

Courts will still remain open for essential court cases but they say they will conduct business as much as possible through electronic means. Those who are experiencing or showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with the symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the courthouse, according to the updated order.

Read full details of the updated Administrative order.

