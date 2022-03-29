(ABC4) – In an effort to end a public transportation mandate, Utah has joined 20 other states in asking federal courts to permanently end the federal transportation mask mandate on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which is spearheaded by Florida is asking federal courts to “issue permanent injunctive relief enjoining Defendants from enforcing the mask mandate.”

The states all claim that the policy exceeds the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) authority and interferes with state laws banning forced masking.

“Florida has led the nation in standing up to misguided federal government policies and fighting back against heavy-handed mandates that have no scientific backing,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “If politicians and celebrities can attend the Super Bowl unmasked, every U.S. citizen should have the right to fly unmasked. It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life.”

The current CDC order, which has been in place for over a year, was set to expire on March 18. The Biden Administration chose to extend the order until April 18, despite the lack of high-quality data to support the efficacy of mask mandates, case numbers, and hospitalizations experiencing a largely downward trend, and 81.7% of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following states have joined the complaint including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The complaint seeks to end the unlawful mask mandate on public transportation and establish a permanent injunction against enforcement of the mandate.

On Friday, nine flight attendants filed a lawsuit against the CDC arguing forcing them to obstruct their normal breathing harms their health and is required to enforce the mandate that endangers aviation safety as tens of thousands of passengers refuse to comply.