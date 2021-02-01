Utah students invited to submit to UTA art contest, Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students are invited to submit to Utah’s Transit Authority’s first art competition, Monday.

Starting February 1, UTA officials are providing a ‘community’ canvas for their first ‘My BeUTAHful’ student art contest. This year’s inaugural theme is ‘Meet Your Neighbor’.

“This forum will give young people throughout the entire state an opportunity for self-expression through the creation of original public art,” shares Carl Arky, UTA PIO.

According to UTA leads, students, K-12, from any part of Utah are invited to apply.

Twelve winners will then be selected and will receive a VISA gift card and a chance for their work to be displayed throughout the state; having their art displayed throughout the UTA system; bringing beauty to riders while enhancing, celebrating, and representing many of the communities UTA serves.

The winning pieces will be displayed on UTA buses and trains for one year, beginning April 2021.

According to Arky, Judging will be conducted in four age categories:

1) Kindergarten – Second grade

2) Third grade – Sixth grade

3) Seventh grade – Ninth grade

4) Tenth grade – Twelfth grade

“The winning pieces will also be displayed inside Park City and St. George buses, as well as libraries, parks, and other community centers,” Arky continues. “Artists are encouraged to highlight the beauty and diversity of Utah communities and the people who make them special.”

The UTA art competition is anticipated to run through March 16.