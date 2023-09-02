SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In tandem with National College Savings Month, many Utah students will have a chance to submit a design and save big for their college education this month with the 14th annual Make Your Mark contest.

This annual contest, open to Utah learners from kindergarten through grade 12, offers a unique opportunity for participants to show off their artistic talents by creating an original bookmark design to win a college scholarship.

Sponsored by my529 and the Utah System of Higher Education, the Make Your Mark contest will choose eight students to receive a $1,000 savings scholarship account, as well as the chance to see their artwork reproduced in my529 advertisements and other outreach materials.

“Through the Make Your Mark Contest, students are given an opportunity to exercise their creativity while also thinking about future plans,” remarks Richard Ellis, my529 executive director in a news release on the contest. “Families can take advantage of the opportunity to prepare for the future costs of college, technical college, or trade school.”

Students are eligible to enter the Make Your Mark contest if they are enrolled in a Utah school or are homeschooled in Utah.

There is reportedly no purchase necessary to enter, and scholarship accounts can be used at any higher education institution — including universities, colleges, trade and technical colleges in the United States or abroad — that is qualified to participate in federal student aid programs.

This year’s contest will run from Sept. 1, 2023, through Oct. 2, 2023.

Participants can submit and learn more via the Make Your Mark entry form.

To enter: