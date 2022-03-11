GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s not every day that middle school students attempt to break a Guinness World Record. Here in Utah, a group of students is doing just that.

A group of students who attend Grantsville Junior High has announced their bid to break a world record on March. 12.

The students, who are led by Grantsville Junior High 8th grader Brent Knickerbocker, will attempt to fold the world’s largest origami frog.

The group has spent over three years preparing for this pivotal moment in their lives.

The students will be attempting to break the world record from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grantsville Jr. High on Saturday.