Utah students are heading back to the classrooms: Here’s what they can expect

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Some students across Utah are heading back to the classrooms. ABC4’s Jerad Giottonini caught up with the Murray School District and the Jordan School District to discuss the first day.

Starting at Parkside Elementary, Jerad spoke with Public Information Officer Doug Perry about what students should expect as they return to the classroom.

According to Perry, masks are not required but students should feel safe wearing them in school if they choose to. Many of the same safety protocols are in place this year as they were last year, like sanitizing throughout the school and some distancing between kids.

Jerad also spoke with Murray School District Superintendent Jennifer Covington outside Hillcrest Junior High School.

Hillcrest, like Parkside, is leaving the decision of wearing masks in schools up to students and families.

This week in the Murray School District, Covington says students are having half-days to allow them to “get back into the groove of school.” It also allows teachers the opportunity to use the afternoons to prepare for the next day’s classes.

About 2% of students are learning online, Covington tells ABC4.

Jerad spoke with Murray School District Assistant Superintendent Scott Bushnell at Murray High School about the safety protocols for sports.

In the 2020-21 school year, Murray High was the only school in the district to have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Bushnell says many of the protocols in place last year for high school athletes will remain the same this year. That includes asking athletes to practice good hygiene and avoid sharing water bottles. He adds many of the athletes have already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine as well.

Monday morning, Jerad met with the assistant principal of West Jordan High School, Jenicee Jacobson about the start of the school year.

Jacobson says students can expect teachers, staff, and other students to be wearing masks, even though they are not required.

