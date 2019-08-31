Utah student faces criminal charges after bringing airsoft gun to school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) A Taylorsville High School student faces criminal charges after district officials said he brought an airsoft gun to school.

Granite School District Spokesman Ben Horsley said near the end of the school day Friday a female student reported that she’d seen another student with a potential weapon.

“It was not brandished. It was shown to the student in a non-threatening way,” said Horsley.

That female student reported what she saw to an adult, and the school resource officer and school administrators became involved.

Horsley said law enforcement and administrators quickly realized that the student in question was no longer on campus.

Unified police responded immediately to the call and found the 16-year-old student at his nearby residence. Police said it was then they discovered it was an airsoft gun. Something that looks very similar to a .38 revolver said Detective Ken Hansen with Unified Police Department.

“We do feel fortunate there wasn’t an actual handgun on campus today,” said Horsley. “Bringing any sort of weapon onto school campus is both criminal and a Safe School violation, so this student will be facing charges, and they’re not going to be at that school any longer.”

Horsley wanted to reassure parents that the situation was handled promptly. He said because it was so close to dismissal and because investigators knew where the student was, it was not advised to initiate an emergency protocol.

Horsley went on to urge parents to have a conversation with their children about always reporting anything suspicious or disconcerting. He said parents should remind their students there are ways to report information anonymously.

“Nothing helps keep our schools safer than the eyes and ears of our students.”

Students call the 24/7 Granite School District Safety Hotline at (801-481-7199) or text (801-664-2929). They can also submit tips to the SafeUT app which can be downloaded to mobile devices.

