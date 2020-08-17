Utah State, Weber State to host 16th annual Red Cross Blood Battle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University and Weber State University are joining forces for the 16th consecutive year to host the ‘Red Cross Blood Battle’ by challenging each other in a friendly competition to see what school collects the most blood donations.

“Blood donations at high school and college blood drives account for as much as 20% of our donations during the school year,” said Tim Schwen, Red Cross account manager. “With many colleges still unable to open, we may face some challenges ahead. But, it’s great to count on USU and WSU every year for what has become tradition!”

Utah State students can donate blood from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The donation center will be set up at the Taggart Student Center on campus.

Weber State students can donate blood from Aug. 24-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m daily. The donation center will be set up at the Student Union on campus.

Those who take part in this challenge will receive a $5 Amazon gift card. Those that give blood before Aug. 31 will be entered to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. During the USU and WSU Blood Battle, all donors will receive a Blood Battle t-shirt.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross app or visit RedCrossBlood.org.