Utah State University reschedules commencement events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University has rescheduled their in-person commencement events that were supposed to occur on April 30 and May 1st. The newly rescheduled graduation events will now take place on August 28 and 29.

GRADUATION IS BACK ON THE MENU! 🎓🎉 Save the date for Aug. 28-29, when we will hold an in-person graduation ceremony, if circumstances allow. Statewide campuses will plan graduation events sometime in the first two weeks of September. More info will be released soon. #USUGrad20 pic.twitter.com/Il5ttiHh7m — Utah State University (@USUAggies) March 23, 2020

In August, all Utah State graduates will have the chance to participate in the traditional commencement ceremony celebrations which will also include events unique to this year. The university will hold commencement at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

All events are contingent on public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

