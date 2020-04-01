Utah State University reports first cases of COVID-19 in campus community

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University reports two members of the Logan campus community have tested positive for coronavirus. The university said these are the first known confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the campus community.

University officials said one is an employee who has not been on campus for more than 14 days. The other is a student who lives off campus. Both are recovering and isolating at home.

“I know this information may cause our students and employees concern, and I want to reassure you that we are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said USU President Noelle Cockett in a statement Tuesday evening. “We’ll get through this by treating each other with compassion and doing our part to prevent the spread.”

University also said due to limited access to testing, there are likely more cases in the campus community have not been confirmed.