Utah State University reports first cases of COVID-19 in campus community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
utah state university
Utah Food B ank Banner

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University reports two members of the Logan campus community have tested positive for coronavirus. The university said these are the first known confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the campus community.

University officials said one is an employee who has not been on campus for more than 14 days. The other is a student who lives off campus. Both are recovering and isolating at home.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

“I know this information may cause our students and employees concern, and I want to reassure you that we are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said USU President Noelle Cockett in a statement Tuesday evening. “We’ll get through this by treating each other with compassion and doing our part to prevent the spread.”

University also said due to limited access to testing, there are likely more cases in the campus community have not been confirmed.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss