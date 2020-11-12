SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Isolation facilities are reaching capacity at Utah State University and students tell ABC4 News, it’s concerning. This comes after mass testing began on campus, per the governor’s mandate.

“Some people can say college kids are college kids, they can do whatever, but at the same time, we’re all adults,” said Bryce Johnston a student at Utah State University.

Johnston says he is worried about the growing number of cases. According to data on the university’s website, case counts continue to trend upward. There are over 400 people at USU, sick right now, with COVID-19.

“I think people were getting a lot more lax about parties, events, there were some really big events happening in the valley, like that one big Halloween party called Catastrophe,” he added.

USU leaders say about 550 students got tested Wednesday, about 2% of those individuals tested positive. Nearly 2,000 students will be tested by late Thursday. Those testing positive are being put in isolation facilities on campus.

“The scary thing is, and it’s real… We are starting to reach capacity,” said Tim Vitale, the spokesperson for Utah State University.

University leaders say with overflowing capacity, they may have to reallocate resources, or use other beds on campus.

“We’re in a pandemic. We’re seeing this in our communities at large, we’re seeing it on our campus itself,” said Vitale.

Johnston says after seeing so many students going to large gatherings, he doesn’t feel as safe on campus.

“If I’m in a space with 4 or 5 people close together, I just have to leave cuz’ my anxiety just shoots up the walls basically,” said Johnston.

The university will move to all online learning, after Thanksgiving break, until the beginning of spring.