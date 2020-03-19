Utah State Tax Commission to reopen Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah State Tax Commission building will be open for business daily starting Friday, March 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The building was closed and evacuated following Wednesday’s earthquake for inspection and cleanup.

Here are some other changes they want you to be aware of:

Appeals Hearings and Conferences: The Tax Commission is currently holding all appeal events as scheduled via telephone conference only. We cannot accommodate individuals appearing in person until further notice. If you have questions on how to proceed with a telephone hearing, or if you feel your position will be unduly prejudiced by a telephone hearing, rather than an in-person hearing, please call 801 297-2282. To appear by telephone, you must call 15 minutes prior to the event at 801-297-2282 for further instructions.

Tax Filing Deadline: The IRS has extended the deadline for payment of 2019 Individual Income Tax due (up to $1 million) and Corporate Income Tax due (up to $10 million) to July 15, 2020. More details regarding the federal payment extension can be found at: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/payment-deadline-extended-to-july-15-2020.

Utah has an automatic 6-month extension to file these taxes but payment must be made by April 15, 2020. Prepayment requirements for filing extension can be found at: incometax.utah.gov

The deadline for payment of Utah state taxes has not changed at this time. Any change to these deadlines will immediately be posted to tax.utah.gov.

What others are clicking on: