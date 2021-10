SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah State Tax Commission swore in Jennifer Fresques as its newest member. Commission Chairman John Valentine presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Fresques, who previously served as a commercial appraisal manager in the Salt Lake County Assessor’s Office, replaces Lawrence Walters who stepped down last spring.

Image Courtesy Utah State Tax Commission

Commissioners Michael Cragun and Rebecca Rockwell joined in welcoming Fresques to the commission.