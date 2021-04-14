SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash in Summit County sent two people to the hospital.

South Summit Fire and Summit County ambulance responded to a significant motor vehicle injury crash.

The crash involved two vehicles with two patients, one patient needing to be extricated from their vehicle. This person was fighting for their life, according to police.

Utah State Route 32 was shut down for a period of time while officers worked in knee-deep waters and mud to cut them out of their car, stabilize them, load them in the ambulance, and get them on their way to the hospital.

Fire officials say many were stuck in traffic on the road and were frustrated while the crash was getting cleaned up.

Fire officials want to emphasize that when a road is shut down, there is a reason for it. “Remember, someone’s life could be, and in this case was, in jeopardy. Please think of others and what they could be going through.”

They added in a Facebook post, “We do our best to get things moving as quickly as we can. Next time, it could be you, your family, friend, or loved one, so please keep in mind the job we do is to aid people in times of crisis, save lives, and keep people safe. The road was shut down because that’s what needed to be done.”