Utah State Prison inmates donate pumpkins to students in Canyon School District

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Inmates at the Utah State Prison grew and harvested a crop of pumpkins for students at Jordan Valley School, Canyons District school for students with severe disabilities.

This annual event is a Halloween-time highlight for both students and the inmates who participate in the prison’s horticulture program which is used as a way to give back to the community.

The pumpkins were delivered on Tuesday where preschool students and Jordan Valley students were able to pick out their pumpkins in the gymnasium and cafeteria.

Courtesy: Canyon School District

The inmates are part of the Green Thumb Nursery program where they grow annuals, perennials, grasses, groundcover, and vegetables for sale to greenhouses and government agencies, schools, and other public buildings for landscaping.