SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah DNR Division of State Parks is honoring service men and women with Military Appreciation Day on August 12.

As part of the celebration, active military and veterans will receive a free day-use entrance pass to all state parks.

“We owe a lot to these individuals, and it is important to recognize their service,” Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Setting aside this day to honor those currently serving and those who have previously served is something Utah State Parks is both happy and proud to do. Their sacrifices have given us the freedoms and safety that we enjoy.”

Camp Floyd State Park is welcoming the public to enjoy a day-long celebration honoring those who have served and are still serving. Guests are invited to stroll through displays honoring those who have served.

There will be camps of military re-enactors where visitors can have day-in-the-life experiences as well as play period games. Children can learn military drills with a toy musket and wear a period uniform.

Camp Floyd offers many family-friendly activities, including a museum with artifacts unique to the camp from the time it was actively occupied (1858-1861) and the historic Stagecoach Inn, which was in operation from 1858 to 1947.

At 2 p.m. there will be a concert from Company B — a close harmony vocal trio that uplifts audiences with golden-era American classics reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters.

There will be food available for purchase admission for non-military for the day is $5 per person or $15 per family. Active military and veterans and their immediate families in the same vehicle are free. For ticket information visit the Camp Floyd website.

Other state parks are also offering Military Appreciation Day events along with free admission.

Dead Horse Point State Park: Veterans and active-duty U.S. military receive free park entry admission and 20% off retail items.

Fremont Indian State Park & Museum: Enjoy an early-morning flag ceremony by the local VFW and celebrate their service to our country. Veterans and active-duty U.S. military receive free park entry. 9:00 AM at the museum.

Utah Lake State Park: Free day-use entry for veterans and active military. While supplies last active duty and veteran military members that come to Utah Lake State Park will also be given a small token of gratitude.

Yuba State Park: All current, past, and veteran military with their families get in the park for free day use. They will also be putting on a free breakfast for military members from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Updates on activities in state parks can be found on the Utah DNR State Parks web page.