Utah state park ranked among best to visit and escape crowds

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah state park has just been ranked one of the best to visit and escape the crowds.

According to the 2021 State Park Index, courtesy of HomeToGo, reviewed parks across America for adventure travelers and solitude seekers. Park size, annual visitors, wildlife, activities, and affordable accommodations were evaluated to create the rankings.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental search engine, compared state parks across the nation to find the best options for travelers to lay low and adventure far.

Red Fleet State Park, located near Vernal, was ranked the second-best park to visit. The park offers you the chance to hike 200-million-year-old dinosaur tracks in the heart of Dinosaurland.

“Featuring a 750-acre reservoir and a fossil trackway of dinosaur footprints, this area is Utah’s best kept secret,” says HomeToGo. “Natural history fans will be in awe when seeing footprints of up to 17 inches while being engulfed with stunning views of the Unita Mountains.”

Here’s a look at the 21 state parks to avoid the crowds:

Custer State Park, SD Red Fleet State Park, UT Governor Dodge State Park, WI Cloudland Canyon State Park, GA Fontainebleau State Park, LA Wilderness State Park, MI Garner State Park, TX Red Top Mountain State Park, GA Silver Falls State Park, OR Hayes Lake State Park, MN Brazos Bend State Park, TX Kickapoo Cavern State Park, TX Baxter State Park, ME High Point State Park, NJ Caddo Lake State Park, TX Blue Spring State Park, FL Pilot Mountain State Park, NC Sky Meadows State Park, VA Calaveras Big Trees State Park, CA Bear Mountain State Park, NY Vogel State Park, GA

The Bureau of Land Management recently announced the opening of the newly constructed Red Fleet Downhill Flow Trail, offering a unique mountain biking experience. The trail system is 12 miles outside of Vernal, and it includes four trails that are part of a larger, more complex series of trails north of Red Fleet State Park.

Dinosaur National Monument, not far from Red Fleet State Park, offers visitors the chance to check out hundreds of dinosaur bones and fossils.