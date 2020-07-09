Utah State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn to speak at TEDx Salt Lake

Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist from the Utah Department of Health, speaks during the daily COVID-19 briefing at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – TEDxSaltLakeCity announced the 2020 speaker line-up for its first virtual event.

Utah State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn who will be presenting as part of this year’s TEDxSaltLakeCity speaker line-up.

As part of a global network of independently organized events licensed by TED, organizers say TEDxSaltLakeCity will showcase local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme “Unconventional Wisdom.” The event will be broadcast from Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 19, 2020. Information about tickets have not be made available yet.

“In light of the challenging times that we are experiencing, we feel the idea of ‘community’ has taken on greater significance,” said Becki Thatcher, Co-Organizer of TEDxSaltLakeCity. “While uncertainty may be prevalent, we felt a great need to share ideas and thoughts that have potential to build solidarity. We know that TEDxSaltLakeCity represents something very special and despite circumstances, we’re as eager as ever to bring ‘unconventional wisdom’ to life.”

Dr. Angela Dunn came to UDOH as an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As an EIS Officer, she has responded to communicable disease outbreaks both in Utah and abroad, including the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Dunn is boarded in General Preventive and Public health and completed her residency training at the University of California, San Diego. Often referred to as the “face” of the State in addressing the public’s health concerns over COVID-19, Dr. Dunn has taken the lead in addressing the current pandemic by sharing her knowledge and insight with UDOH and the public at large, according to officials.

“This year’s event will most definitely match the unprecedented times we’re living,” said Thatcher. “Speaker finalists were selected for their adherence to the theme, and most importantly, the ability to drive innovation and change.”

Other speakers at TEDxSaltLakeCity will include:

· Adam Bateman

· Adam Peek

· Chelsea Shields

· Danor Gerald

· JeanneLauree Olsen

· Joel-Lehi Organista

· Kennedy Pawolski

· Michelle Porcelli

· Robin Konie

· Synde Jacques

· Tippe Morlan

· Tony Pavlantos

TEDxSaltLakeCity is open to the public.

