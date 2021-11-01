Utah State Capitol hosts Day of the Dead Remembrance Event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah State Capitol will be holding a Remembrance Event in honor of Día de Los Muertos on Monday.

Hosted by the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs and the Utah Department of Health, the event aims to celebrate the memory of loved ones lost, specifically over 3,000 Utahns who have passed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Officials say a large portion of those deaths came from the Hispanic/Latino, American Indian, Pacific Islander, Asian, and Black/African American communities. Racial and ethnic minorities represented about 23% of the total deaths in Utah.

“The event will feature a Day of the Dead memorial display created by Rocio Mejia, which recognizes the collective loss Utahns have felt,” event officials say. “But the display also celebrates life and it is an opportunity for everyone to come together, reflect and remember as a statewide community. The event will also be hosted on the first day of Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the culture, accomplishments, and contributions of Indigenous people.”

The event takes place at the Utah State Capitol on Monday at 12:30 p.m. A variety of speakers will be presenting and the Day of the Dead display will remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

For more information about the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, click here.