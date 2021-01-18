Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent suffers minor injuries after crash on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An agent with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation suffered minor injuires after being rear ended by a truck on I-80 Monday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, an SBI agent was completing an investigation at mile marker 31 near I-80 westbound when a truck in front of him began to slow down.

A truck behind him, which was hauling snowmobiles, was traveling close behind him and rear-ended the agent who was driving an unmarked van.

UHP says the agent suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck hauling snowmobiles was not injured in the incident and received a citation for the crash.

Crash

WB I-80 at MP 132 (1 mi E of the Quarry) Salt Lake Co.

Right Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 9:36 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 19, 2021

The incident comes as the Utah Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes on I-80 on Monday.