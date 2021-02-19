Utah State Board of Education distances itself from board member’s after ‘concerning’ post

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Board of Education is distancing itself from a board member after she made a post on social media that “has caused public concern regarding its content and nature.”

Earlier this week, first-time Board Member Natalie Cline – who has made headlines for accusing the Utah Pride Center of indoctrinating children, schools of dispensing contraceptives, and spreading race theories without parental knowledge – called out a teacher in the Jordan School District for allegedly teaching “her students that Communism is better than our form of government.”

The post, seemingly on her personal Facebook account, does not identify the teacher by name, but does say they work at Oquirrh Hills Middle School. Cline’s Tuesday post reads, in part:

“The unit they are in right now is Social Justice. They have discussed gender issues, prejudice in law enforcement, privilege and marginalization, the plight of ‘undocumented citizens’ and many other volatile issues. She has never taught an alternative point of view other than left-leaning material. This is unacceptable and full-blown indoctrination. Please share this info so it can find its way to the parents of these students so they can take action to protect their kids.”

On Thursday, leadership of the Utah State Board of Education released a statement, saying “The comments of one Board member as a private citizen do not reflect nor should be construed as the Board’s position on any matter.”

Read the full statement here:

A recent social media post by Board Member Natalie Cline has caused public concern regarding its content and nature.

As the leadership of the Utah State Board of Education (Board), we first recognize that all Board members are free to speak as private citizens outside of their official capacity as Board members. However, it is important to address concerns regarding any attribution of Member Cline’s comments to the Board or its official positions.

The comments of one Board member as a private citizen do not reflect nor should be construed as the Board’s position on any matter. The Board’s official positions continue to be made through votes by the full Board in our regular Board meetings and recorded on the Board’s website.

We reiterate that the Board’s official position on issues, including some recently raised in social media, can be found on our Board website and include: the Board’s strategic plan centered on equity through the four main areas of personalized learning, safe and healthy schools, early learning, and effective educators and leaders; the Board’s resolution denouncing racism and supporting equity in schools; and the core standards developed for core subjects including civic education.

We will continue to work on Board bylaws to ensure they include processes to redress recently raised concerns in a manner that will foster productive dialogue and prevent misunderstandings regarding the Board and its positions.

We encourage Board members to continue to seek opportunities for growth and understanding when issues are brought to each of them, and to seek a spirit of community and collaboration to foster improvements in Utah public education.

In early February, after Cline made some controversial posts, a petition was created and quickly gained traction. As of Friday, February 19, that petition has over 9,000 signatures.

After an exclusive interview between ABC4’s Jason Nguyen and Cline about the posts, ABC4 spoke with Black Lives Matter Utah and the Utah Pride Center, who shared their thoughts on the subject.

ABC4’s request for comment from the Jordan School District and Cline were not immediately fulfilled.