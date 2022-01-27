Utah State Board of Education develops gender identity guidelines for schools, seeks feedback

UTAH (ABC4) – On Jan. 26, the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) released a draft document outlining guidance for gender identity in schools. The document, which was developed by USBE’s Standards and Assessments Committee, outlines policy suggestions for everything from legal name changes on school records to privacy to participation in school-sponsored activities.

The guidelines come as part of an effort to “provide access to an educational environment that is safe, conducive to the learning process, and free from unnecessary disruption,” according to a press release.

USBE is currently seeking feedback from Utahns on the guidance before the document is finalized. Anyone interested in voicing feedback can do so through an online survey, which officially opens on Feb. 7. Public comments will be reviewed at an upcoming Standards and Assessment Committee meeting to be held on Feb. 23.