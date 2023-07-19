SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) —The Utah State Board of Education has again responded to posts by board member Natalie Cline. The USBE originally issued a press release on July 13, stating they strongly disapproved “of recent social media statements by one board member that schools are “complicit in the grooming of children for sex trafficking” and “brainwashing them into queer, gender bending ideologies.” A statement prompted by concerns made on the USBE Public Education Hotline.

Cline posted on Twitter and Facebook on July 18 that the internal audit showed “NO WRONGDOING” on her part and issued a longer response on her Higher Ground website where she reported that both reports indicate no wrongdoing regarding her statements.

She wrote, “It is abundantly clear from reading the Internal Audit Reports that I have not put the board at risk of legal liability, or violated any bylaws. Any reasonable person would see these reports as an exoneration of the allegations made against me. I see no reason why I should continue to sit under the umbrella of suspicion of wrongdoing in the public eye, based on the analysis of the Internal Audit Reports.”

Cline further stated her opinion that she felt the board had exonerated her of all wrongdoing.

However, a spokesperson for the USBE reiterated that the investigation is not over and stated “If there was an impression made that the investigation has been concluded and decisions or conclusions have been reached that impression is inaccurate.”

Spokesperson, Kelsey James reported there is a current investigation or analysis covering a total of 3 analyses; one from a Facebook post and two other topics.

“What she is referencing is a preliminary report done by our internal audit team, that they do with every process regarding an allegation against the individual board member,” James told ABC4. “They do that analysis and they provide that report to board leadership they also provide that report to whoever is the subject of that investigation. Because it is a personnel matter the subject of the investigation is given a chance to see what allegations are being made against them and then provide comments context or evidence to their defense.”

She further explained, “That is the preliminary report she received. It is not definitive, it does not preclude, no matter what they find, no matter if it’s a clear violation or not a clear violation, it doesn’t preclude board leadership or the board in full from taking any action if they wish.”

Stating issue with the press release, Cline went on to report that she felt it was “becoming an assaultive pattern on [her] First Amendment speech rights.”

Cline has not responded to requests for comment on the situation.

ABC4 will continue to update information on the analyses as they are discovered.