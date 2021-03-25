Utah spring break travel likely to cause delays, UDOT says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Spring break for several Wasatch Front school districts will start on Friday, prompting the Utah Department of Transportation to urge drivers to plan ahead for possible heavy traffic along I-15.

UDOT says delays of up to 15 minutes are expected to be heavy along I-15 in both directions in Salt Lake County and along southbound I-15 in Davis County.

Engineers expect delays will be the heaviest during these times:

I-15 in Salt Lake County (both directions): Friday from 2-9 p.m., 15-minute delays

I-15 in Davis County (southbound): Friday from 4-7 p.m., 15-minute delays

I-15 in Davis County (northbound): Friday from 2-7 p.m., 10-minute delays

UDOT says other areas where heavier traffic is expected include U.S. 191 in Moab, U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, and I-15 in St. George.

Vehicles wider than 12 feet are restricted on I-15 near Beaver and U.S. 191 in Moab.

UDOT says you should plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes. They are also reminding travelers to stay alert, put away distractions, and focus on the road.

With more people traveling for spring break, UDOT reports it is important that drivers pay attention and be safe behind the wheel.

“Choosing to make one small change, such as putting a phone in Do Not Disturb mode, can make a big difference in saving lives on Utah highways.”