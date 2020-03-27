Utah soda shop offering a free drink, treat to health care workers, grocery store employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A Utah soda shop has partnered with a few customers to give back to the essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic in Utah.
Thirst Drinks, located at 38 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City, is inviting health care workers, emergency officials, or grocery store employees to stop by for a free drink and treat.
The idea started with donations from a few customers to get a running tab going for those workers. That tab started at $300 on Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon had reached over $600 as customers continue to donate.
Contact Thirst Drinks on social media or send money through the company’s Venmo to make a donation.
If you are one of the workers looking for the much deserved free drink and treat, just let the staff know at the window (show your ID if you have it) and enjoy.
