Utah snowmobilers airlifted by Wasatch rescue teams

Local News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team)

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two overdue snowmobilers were rescued near the Strawberry Reservoir Area on Thursday.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team say the snowmobilers are a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

They were expected to return before dark, but did not return on time. Rescue crews were able to locate the missing duo with help from snowmobile teams and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

  • (Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team)
  • (Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team)
  • (Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team)
  • (Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team)

Authorities say temperatures were extremely cold, hitting around -12 degrees during the rescue.

The man and woman were located and transported by helicopter to safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories