Utah snowmobilers airlifted by Wasatch rescue teams

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two overdue snowmobilers were rescued near the Strawberry Reservoir Area on Thursday.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team say the snowmobilers are a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

They were expected to return before dark, but did not return on time. Rescue crews were able to locate the missing duo with help from snowmobile teams and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team)

Authorities say temperatures were extremely cold, hitting around -12 degrees during the rescue.

The man and woman were located and transported by helicopter to safety.