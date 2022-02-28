DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued over the weekend after getting stuck on a snowmobile in -16 degree weather.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team says the incident happened near the Strawberry River area on Saturday night around 11:45 p.m.

Rescue crews say an 80-year-old man contacted his family after his snowmobile became disabled. He had planned to walk out of the area to safety when search and rescue were notified.

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue)



Three snowmobile teams, a Department of Safety (DPS) helicopter and an emergency medical service team came to the man’s rescue.

Crews transported the man safely to the trailhead where he was assessed by Wasatch County Fire and EMS.

Rescue crews thanked all those who assisted during the incident saying, “Thank you to Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and Wasatch county dispatch along with DPS and EMS for the help on the call.”