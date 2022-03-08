SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rescued a Utah man after he was buried in an avalanche in Summit County on Tuesday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche occurred near Whitney Reservoir. The victim is a 44-year-old man from Morgan.

The man was reportedly snowmobiling when he became caught in the avalanche and was buried.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched along with a Life Flight helicopter to rescue the trapped snowmobiler. Officials were able to dig the man out from the avalanche. He was conscious, breathing, and alert when rescued.

(Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

No injuries were reported during the incident at this time.

Officials are reminding the public to be cautious when traveling on the roads or in elevated areas as a snowstorm is headed for Utah this week.

“We are glad he is okay,” says the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “Be safe in the backcountry and check avalanche warnings!”

