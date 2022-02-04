Utah surgeon dies after falling down steep slope at Solitude Resort

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after falling off a cliff during a skiing accident at Solitude Moutain Resort on Thursday.

The Unified Police Department says the victim is 38-year-old Dr. Andrew Gagnon from Cottonwood Heights. Gagnon was also a transplant surgeon at Intermountain Healthcare.

UPD says Gagnon was skiing alone on expert-level terrain when the fatal accident happened.

Authorities say witnesses saw Gagnon fall down about 100 feet down a steep slope. During the fall, officials say he tumbled down into rocks and trees for another 500-600 feet.

When resume teams arrived, lifesaving efforts were administered, but Gagnon was pronounced dead at the scene. Utah Fire Authority aided in the rescue effort.

Gagnon’s Intermountain Healthcare colleagues released a statement on his passing saying:

“Dr. Gagnon was a wonderful transplant surgeon, outdoor enthusiast, and lived for his family, patients, and fellow caregivers. Because of Dr. Gagnon’s surgical talents, he was instrumental in growing the Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services program and in doing so saved hundreds of lives. Dr. Gagnon always said he loved living in Utah, loved what he was doing, and his patients often noted his kindness and compassion. The Intermountain Healthcare transplant family and entire transplant community in Utah will miss Dr. Gagnon and will honor his wonderful and lasting legacy.”