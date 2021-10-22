Utah ski resorts claim top spots in SKI Magazine’s annual list

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah is no stranger to top-tier ski resorts and two local resorts have just been named some of the top ski destinations in the country.

SKI Magazine has named Deer Valley and Snowbasin Resort as two of the top ski destinations in the western United States, according to Reader’s Choice. The magazine’s annual resort guide is based on results from the publication’s Reader Resort Survey.

“The secret, it seems, is out. This just might be the year to get off the beaten path and venture north to Snowbasin,” SKI Magazine said about Snowbasin.

Recently, Snowbasin announced major upgrades throughout the resort for the next few years.

All Utah resorts claiming top spots on the list include Deer Valley (2), Snowbasin (8), Park City (13), Alta (27), Snowbird (28), Solitude (29).

Snowbasin’s sister resort in Idaho, Sun Valley, took the top spot this year again, a reigning title the resort held the previous year.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a top resort by SKI Magazine,” said Davy Ratchford, General Manager of Snowbasin. “We’re grateful to our loyal guests for their continued support showcased in these rankings. Moving up to the No. 8 position is a testament to the determination we all have at Snowbasin to deliver an incredible experience.”

