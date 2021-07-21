Utah sheriff offering teachers training for active shooter situations

In this Saturday, June 29, 2019, photo, Cindy Bullock, Timpanogos Academy secretary, participates in shooting drills at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shooting range during the teacher’s academy training, in Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah. About 30 teachers in Utah are spending their summer learning how to stuff wounds and shoot guns as part of a training held by police to prepare educators for an active shooter scenario in their schools. (AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An active shooter training course put on by a Utah sheriff’s department is full already, weeks before it is set to take place.

Since 2019, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has offered three Teachers Academy classes, a roughly 20-hour course covering “critical skills needed in an active shooter incident.” designed for teachers, administrators, and school support staff.

According to the sheriff’s office, participants will be briefed on lessons learned from active shooter incidents in the US and from around the world. Law enforcement, self-defense, and medical professionals will also be on hand to teach skills designed to save lives.

Those attending the course will take part in a range day with authorities at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office’s Thistle gun range in Spanish Fork Canyon.

The Sheriff’s Office says topics to be discussed include:

Tactical Emergency Medical Techniques

Weapons Familiarization

Utah Concealed Carry Certification

VirTra Simulator Training

Tactical De-Escalation

Self-Defense

Live Fire Range Day (Shooting skills & qualification course)

Within days of announcing the latest Teachers Academy, the Sheriff’s Office says the course was full.

Utah is one of several states that generally allow permit holders to carry guns in public schools.

“If teachers are going to be bringing firearms into schools, let’s make sure they know how to handle them safely,” Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith told the Associated Press during one of the first Teachers Academy courses in 2019.

Earlier this year, an armed school employee stopped an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ogden.