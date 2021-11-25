Utah shelter dogs treated to special Thanksgiving meal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thanksgiving meals are being enjoyed by everyone today — even animals at the shelter!

Dogs at Salt Lake County Animal Services received a special meal today, made lovingly by volunteer shelter staff. As families and loved ones gather around the table to enjoy a warm meal and give thanks tonight, it’s important not to forget about our furry friends who are still looking for their forever families.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Animal Services)

The warm meals included dog-friendly versions of our favorite Thanksgiving staples.

“Thank you to our volunteers and staff for feeding all the pets in the shelter a little something special this Thanksgiving,” says shelter staff.

With pet abandonment rates soaring in Utah, shelter officials are hoping the holiday season leads to more families opening up their hearts and their homes to a furry loved one.

To check out a list of all dogs looking for a home, click here.