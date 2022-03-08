UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Months after being arrested for multiple counts of wire fraud, former Shark Tank contestant Nathaniel Holzapfel is facing a slew of new charges.

According to the Utah County Attorney’s Office, Holzapfel, 42, is now facing additional charges involving two counts of Forcible Sexual Abuse, a Second Degree Felony.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred with one victim, a press release states.

The Utah County Attorney’s Investigation Bureau is investigating the additional sex crimes as more victims come forward as a result of the publicity generated from the fraud charges.

Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt wants victims to know that “the charges alleged against this individual keep growing because we have victims coming forward and working with our investigation team. I’m so grateful for the courage of these victims.”

Back in October, Holzapfel was arrested on three counts of second-degree felony communications fraud after he “engaged in a scheme and course of deception to defraud a vulnerable” woman. Through that, Holzapfel took over $196,000 from the woman who investigators say has “significant health problems and a disabled, total care adult child in a wheelchair.” He is accused of convincing her to transfer the ownership interest in her home “to protect her equity.” Holzapfel allegedly then sold her home without her “participation or knowledge of the events.”

Holzapfel gained notoriety in 2013 after pitching the Mission Belt Co., which makes no-holes belts while also fighting world hunger, on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ Holzapfel accepted an offer from Shark Daymond John. Mission Belt was founded by Holzapfel’s brother, Zac, and Jeff Jensen.

If you believe you are a victim of Holzapfel’s, you are asked to contact the Utah County Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations at 801-851-8069 or email Sgt. Christensen colec@utahcounty.gov.